If you're looking forward to digging into Starfield's Shattered Space expansion when it arrives later this month, you're in luck, as Bethesda's just put out a fresh deep-dive video that sees some of the DLC's developers talk you through what you'll be in for when you head off to discover what on Earth's up with House Va-ruun.

While we've already gotten a fair amount of details and teases about how the studio's gone about the DLC on a practical level and what it'll be like thematically, this is the first time Bethesda's really gone into depth in terms of setting up how your character gets dragged into its story, and exactly what they'll be getting up to.

In this fresh deep-dive video, various Starfield developers including lead crreative producer Tim Lamb and design director Emil Pagliarulo talk through the inital setup scenario for the expansion's main story, while also touching on some other interesting details, a couple of which we've heard before.

So, what's the haps, story-wise? Well, as lead quest deskigner Brian Chapin puts it, the expansion builds on the base game's theme of "humanity's search for knowledge" by showing what happens when a group like House Va'ruun takes that too far. "Before that start of Shattered Space, a secret experiment involving Grav-drive technology went terribly wrong," he says, with Pagliarulo continuing: "It resulted in a massive tear in the fabric of space time that swallowed a significant portion of the Va'ruun capital city of Dazra."

You'll be parachuting into the aftermath of this event, which has seemigly come to be known as "the vortex incident", and has left House Va'ruun in turmoil - with people missing and the seat of its government, the "Scaled Citadel", now "trapped within a strange field of energy". "Among those missing is Anasko Va'ruun, the leader of the Va'ruun people and speaker for the grest serpent," Pagliarulo explains, "In his absence, the minor houses that make up House Va'ruun are all vying for control over the faction's future."

There's plenty more besides this detailed in the video, including new alien creatures called "vortex horrors" that look like they'll be pretty interesting to battle as they unleash sudden ambushes.

So, there you go. Are you excited to se what Starfield's Shattered Space Expansion has to offer when it drops on September 30? Let us know below!