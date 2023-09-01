One of the many fleshed-out religions in the world of Starfield, followers of the Enlightenment believe in kindness and charity almost above all else.

It’s not much of a surprise then that if you choose to be brought up in this religion during character creation, you can grab a stash of goodies from the special Enlightened chest in New Atlantis.

While the items aren’t particularly unique, they’re definitely useful in the early game, and even if you’re not interested in reading the religious texts you receive at least they sell for a good chunk of credits.

Unlike the Sanctum Universum chest in the main commercial district of the city however, the Enlightened chest is a bit tougher to track down. Here’s where to look!

Where to find the Enlightened chest in Starfield

The Enlightened chest in Starfield is found in the back office of the House of Enlightenment in New Atlantis. The House of Enlightenment is in the middle of The Well, a subterranean, utilitarian sub-area of the city where trade workers live, shop and drink.

To get to The Well, you have a few options. From the Spaceport area of New Atlantis, take the elevator around the corner from Jemison Mercantile down to The Well. This leads you close to the House of Enlightenment and is easily accessible right from the start of the game.

Alternatively, take the train to the MAST district. In the NAT station, turn right when you get off the train and at the end of the platform you will find another elevator. Ride this down and you will be on the other side of The Well, but still not far from the House of Enlightenment.

To actually find the Enlightened chest, go past the front desk as you enter and down the stairs into the back office. On your left you will find the storage chest, filled with med packs, other healing items, clothing and holy texts which reveal more about the religion itself.

If you’re not interested in being part of the Enlightened after picking up these items, you can always remove the trait by speaking to the people inside the church and telling them you no longer believe in the doctrine.