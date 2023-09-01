Starfield: Where to find "Structural"

So you’re finally on the property ladder in Starfield and you want to start kitting out your pad, or maybe you’re building an outpost on a far-flung planet. There’s one problem though, to make most of the items and buildings you need a resource called “structural”.

With generic building materials like this it’s actually quite easy to completely miss where to find them, or not remember where you picked up any resources you do have.

However, once you know where to look, it’s just a matter of farming the right areas or greasing the right palms to get as much structural resources as you could ever need!

Where to find “Structural” in Starfield

Resources are an important part of Starfield’s economy and can be used to build intricate and exciting structures at both outposts and player-owned houses throughout the galaxy.

There are a few ways to get some:

Extract from Flora and Fauna

Not all resources in Starfield are mined. If you had been wondering why you were actually spending all that time scanning Flora and Fauna, this is it.

After you’ve scanned a certain number of a lifeform, scanning another will show you the type of resources they provide. Even before you’ve scanned them though, you can harvest plants and hunt animals and try your luck as to what they drop.

“Structural” is a common resource from plants and can also be dropped by animals in the form of bones or other hard parts.

Buy from Merchants

Unlike a lot of RPGs, the merchants in Starfield actually have a ton of stuff you want - even if it doesn’t seem like it at first.

As well as ammo, you can buy a great deal of all sorts of resources at shops on settled worlds. In the early game, Cydonia is the best place to look. The general store on the left-hand side of the main staircase should have whatever you need.