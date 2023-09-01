Starfield Dream Home: Where to find your house

When building your character in Starfield, you’re given the choice of whether you want to already be the owner of a sparkling new Dream Home somewhere on a peaceful planet in the settled systems.

With a scary-sounding 125,000 credit mortgage however, it’s tough to tell if it’s worth the potential investment - particularly if this is your first playthrough.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find the Dream Home in Starfield

You receive a quest marker to visit your Dream Home after you have returned with Vasco to The Lodge in New Atlantis and spoken to Sarah Morgan. Mine was found on the planet of Nesoi in the Olympus system to the right of Alpha Centauri on the map.

At the same time as you get the quest marker, you’re also directed to speak to Landry Hollifeld, a broker at Galbank in the commercial district of New Atlantis, to discuss the Dream Home’s mortgage.

Here, Landry details your options with the Dream Home. You can either hand it back over to the bank to settle the debt, pay the 125,000 debt as one lump sum, or pay 500 credits per in-game week to access the property.

Once that’s done, it’s a short jump to the Olympus system, and the house is already marked for you to land at when you enter orbit around Nesoi.

From the landing pad, approach the door and you will be prompted to pay the 500 credit charge for a week’s access to the property. Agree to pay and you’ve got free reign for the duration!

Should you pick Dream Home in Starfield?

This is one of the best traits in Starfield and choosing Dream Home is a great way to get on the property ladder in Starfield. In practice, you only have to pay 500 credits per in-game week to access the house - which is a pittance. You can get that from selling just one junk weapon that you pick up from a bandit.

Plus, you only have to pay the charge when you actually enter the Dream Home, so if it sits unused while you explore different parts of the galaxy, it’s no big deal. The deal is very flexible, and you can always just hand it back over to the bank to clear the debt if you get bored.

The 125,000 credit mortgage can only be paid as a one-off lump sum. However, given the amount of credits you can acquire throughout the course of your adventure, it’s not actually that much. Plus, the entrance fee is so cheap you probably won't even bother paying the full amount either.

Granted, it’s more expensive than some property. For example, the cheapest apartment in New Atlantis costs just 30,000 credits. But the space and customisability of the Dream Home blows it out of the water.

Unless you’re just completely disinterested in having your own house, there’s really not much reason to pass up on the opportunity. Like Kid Stuff, the only caveat is that you might feel like this leg-up makes the game feel too easy.