In Starfield, titanium is incredibly lightweight but also extremely tough, making it a perfect building material for maintaining field outposts in deep space and crafting modular components that can stand up to the intense demands of combat.

But since it’s used for so many different things, you are always going to find yourself running short of titanium. It’s classified as a “rare” resource, but luckily that just means that it’s more abundant than epic, exotic and unique components.

Here are a few of the places you can find titanium in Starfield

Where to find titanium in Starfield

The two most common ways of getting titanium are mining it out of the ground or buying it from merchants around the galaxy.

Mining

The elemental symbol for titanium is “Ti”. Scan nearby planets and you will quickly find “Ti” listed in the resources section.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

I found some titanium on Pluto in the Sol system with plenty of nodes ready to harvest on the surface.

Once you’ve identified a planet that’s a source of titanium, simply touch down at a landing zone, whip out your scanner and break down the ore with your cutter.

Buying titanium from vendors

As well as ammo and other equipment, merchants in Starfield actually have good stocks of many different kinds of useful resources, including titanium.

They also sell them in relatively large quantities compared to collecting the resources yourself, and they’re cheap too. It’s a win-win situation.

One of the best places to stock up on resources early in Starfield is Cydonia on Mars. Here you will find three great stores which should have what you need: Denis’ UC Exchange, the Mars Trade Authority and Jane’s Goods in the residential area.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

When I last checked, both UC Exchange and Jane’s Goods had a stock of titanium, but their inventory constantly refreshes with different items, so check back periodically for more.

Whenever you land in a new port, particularly in the less reputable parts of the galaxy, it’s always worth seeing what resources the local merchants have in stock.