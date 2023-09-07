Starfield boasts an incredible simulation of space flight and exploration, allowing you to pilot your own craft across the galaxy from planet to planet, even docking at space stations you find along the way.

However, there are some under-explained elements of space travel in Starfield too - one of which is how to dock on another ship.

Once you’re aboard though, you’ll be able to trade blows with pirates, negotiate at shipyards and crash zero-g parties with the best of them, so here’s what you need to do!

How to dock in Starfield

To dock your ship in Starfield, press “A” to target the object you want to dock with in space, then hold the “X” button to attach to the hull when you’re less than 500m away.

The number one issue that players have when trying to interact with objects in space is that they’re too far away. Make sure you follow the golden rule and only try when you’re within range - which is usually 500m. You can “hail” a ship or station - which means call it over the radio - from further away, so this only confuses matters.

It’s also not immediately clear that you can cycle through targeting objects that are close to your spacecraft by pressing “A” repeatedly. This is a key mechanic to remember not just when you’re navigating during peacetime, but during combat too. It helps you to keep track of the different enemy ships you’re engaging at any one time, while also allowing your missile launches to lock-on to their target as well.

When you’re eventually ready to leave a vessel you’ve docked with, return to your ship and sit in the cockpit. Hold the “Y” button to undock and return to floating in space. Most of the time, it’s imperative that you do this, because you can’t fast travel when you’re docked on another ship.