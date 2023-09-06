How to buy a house in Starfield

Starfield is all about discovery, but even the most intrepid explorers need to put down roots somewhere.

Buying your own house is a right of passage in Starfield, giving you somewhere to decorate, make your own and display the trinkets and baubles you’ve collected throughout your adventure.

But that’s not all. Your Starfield house has tons of practical benefits too. It’s somewhere to store the excess items you don’t need right away, but can’t bear to let go of. It’s a convenient place to sleep for XP bonuses. Plus, you can equip your house with all of the research stations, workbenches and quest terminals you would usually have to traipse around multiple locations to interact with.

With the amount of credits you can accumulate in Starfield, you will be a property magnate in no time - but sometimes there are a few hoops to jump through before you can actually buy your house.

This is unless you chose the Dream Home trait during character creation of course, but investing in more bricks and mortar is always a wise decision.

Here’s where you need to go in all the major cities around the galaxy!

Where to buy a house in New Atlantis

Before you can buy a house in New Atlantis, you first need to become a UC Citizen. You do this by completing military service for the United Colonies as part of the UC Vanguard militia corps.

To join up, speak to Tuala in the lobby of the MAST building. He will set you up with an orientation mission, then another basic mission to show you the ropes. While the task doesn’t go exactly to plan, you’re set on the Vanguard faction quest line, which is one of the main stories in the game, so enjoy it!

Once you’ve completed the quests “Supra et Ultra”, “Eyewitness” and “Friends Like These”, you will be granted full UC citizenship and allowed to buy a house.

Now you’re ready to get on the property ladder, make your way to Aphelion Realty and speak to Zora. It’s found on the other side of the city from the MAST building, near the embassies and museum where you went to visit the archives.

For 30,000 credits you can buy a berth in The Well, the subterranean utility area beneath the city. It’s not the best location, although it can be accessed from both the spaceport and the elevator in the NAT station below MAST, but you get two good rooms to decorate and the right to call the place your own!

Where to buy a house in Akila City

Out in the Freestar Collective there aren’t as many rules as to who can pitch up in town and purchase a property.

To buy a house in Akila City, all you have to do is speak to the realtor Ngodup Tate up in The Core.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

The Core is the raised area at the top of Akila City, near the Coe Residence and the back entrance to The Rock.

Ngodup has two houses for sale: a smaller one-bedroom in Midtown, or the manor house he’s stood next to.

The manor house costs 78,000 credits, while the smaller abode comes in at 45,000 credits. Both offer a decent canvas for decoration, with comparable locations within the city. It’s up to you which you want to plump for, but you only really need one.

Where to buy a house in Neon

In the pleasure city of Neon in the Volii system, money talks.

While there are no entry requirements for buying a house in Neon, the luxury this top floor penthouse offers comes with a sky-high price tag to match.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

To begin negotiations, speak to the bartender, Boone, in the Astral Lounge. Enquire about purchasing property in the city and he will be more than happy to oblige. The house in Neon costs a whopping 235,000 Credits, which will likely be one of your most expensive purchases in all of Starfield.

However, the unique property is probably worth it. What else are you going to spend your money on when the best free ships in Starfield are so good and many of the best weapons are free too?

Once you’ve forked over the cash, take the elevator to your new pad and settle in.