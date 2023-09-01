Starfield might not have flying cars, but it has the next-best thing: boost packs. These personal jet packs allow you to zip across alien landscapes with ease, propelling you high up into the air in low-gravity environments or helping you to combat the crushing weight of high-g planets.

Just about everyone in the world of Starfield uses a boost pack, since they attach snuggly on the back of every spacesuit.

But while they are ultimately a utilitarian piece of kit, there is a certain artistry to the efficient use of boost packs in Starfield and your character will need specific training to get started with them. Here’s everything you need to know!

How to use a boost pack in Starfield

To use a boost pack in Starfield you need to have rank 1 of the Boost Pack Training Skill, then press the jump button again after you have just done a jump.

Most types of boost pack will allow you to perform multiple bursts while in the air, particularly if you’re soaring on a low-gravity world, so you can press the button multiple times for multiple boosts.

At the start of the game, it’s really easy to equip a boost pack in your inventory, jump around and wonder why it’s not working. Remember, the most important part is having the first rank of the skill which gives you access to the whole system.

Types of boost pack in Starfield

There are four kinds of boost pack you can come across early-on in Starfield:

Basic boost pack - The most limited kind of boost pack which is good for a couple of low power bursts in most circumstances

- The most limited kind of boost pack which is good for a couple of low power bursts in most circumstances Balanced boost pack - The well-balanced boost pack that mixes powerful lift and good distance trajectory. Can be used a few times in one jump.

- The well-balanced boost pack that mixes powerful lift and good distance trajectory. Can be used a few times in one jump. Power boost pack - A high-power thrust that lifts your character a long way into the air. Useful for high-gravity conditions, but can often only be used once after a jump.

- A high-power thrust that lifts your character a long way into the air. Useful for high-gravity conditions, but can often only be used once after a jump. Skip boost pack - A flatter trajectory boost pack than the power variant. Useful for traversing low-gravity environments quickly

During the early-game, the most common type of boost pack you come across is the basic boost pack. While it’s not the best you can find, they are still very useful and shouldn’t be sniffed at.

However, you will quickly come across the more advanced kinds. If you’re the kind of player who likes to set and forget, any of the archetypes are decent enough in all circumstances. But if you do have the inventory space, switching between different packs depending on the planet you’re exploring can really help with traversing rough terrain.