Starfield: Where to find "Ornamental"

Ornamental material is a vital ingredient in many crafting recipes in Starfield. It’s used throughout your player-owned settlements and outposts in tons of places, including the furniture, decorations and even the art on the walls.

So while exactly what it’s made of or what it is might be tough to quantify, there’s no question that you will need a hefty stock of ornamental material once you get around to creating your own spaces.

But, because it’s so nebulous, it can also be tough to track down. Here’s where you need to look!

Where to find “Ornamental” in Starfield

As you explore the galaxy, there are two main places to find ornamental material:

Harvested from flora and fauna

Purchased from Vendors

Where to buy “ornamental”

The easiest way to procure large stocks of ornamental material is by purchasing it from vendors. Unlike metal resources like titanium, your best bet for finding ornamental material is from general stores like Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Alternatively, visit the general store to the left of the main gate in Akila City. Or another great place to go is Neon in the Volii system, where there are two general stores which can stock the resource, one on either side of the strip.

Where to harvest “ornamental”

Ornamental material is atypical in that it can be grabbed from both plants and animals throughout the galaxy, coming from the bones, hide, roots and leaves of organisms on a variety of planets.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Aspects of the planets in Starfield are procedurally generated, so it’s tough to give an exact location, but to find out whether a plant or animal drops ornamental material you need to scan four of them.

Animals which drop ornamental material tend to be abundant, and hunting a good stock of the resource is also a great source of XP.