Starfield Supply Line: How to make and sell Aurora

While you spend much of your time in Starfield jumping between planets, mining resources, and getting to know the various factions across the Settled Systems, you’ll keep hearing about space drug, Aurora. The ‘Supply Line’ quest is one of many that sees you infiltrating Xenofresh Fisheries and manufacturing the drug, as well as smuggling it to Yannick Legrande.

The job is a little bit fishy, to say the least. Making drugs and smuggling them isn’t a job that is widely approved of, but it’ll net you some credits, and the ability to make Aurora for yourself. So, without further ado, here’s our Starfield ‘Supply Line’ quest guide, which details how to unlock the Aurora recipe.

Starfield Suppy Line quest guide - How to unlock the Aurora recipe

Following both the ‘Loose Ends’ and ‘Fishy Business’ quests in the city of Neon, your work smuggling Aurora for Yannick Legrande won’t be over. If you’re yet to do these quests, you’ll want to complete them first.

‘Loose Ends’ will be unlocked as you arrive at Neon, and the ‘Fishy Business’ quest will teach you how to make Unprocessed Aurora. After this, speak with Yannick Legrande again to start the ‘Supply Line’ quest, and learn how to make Aurora.

Yannick will request that you do another shift at Xenofresh Fisheries so he can get his hands on more Aurora. Companion, Andreja, won’t be a fan of this as I unfortunately learnt, but such is life in Starfield.

You'll have done this shift during the previous quest, so you know the drill here. Start your shift using the Assembly Activator at Xenofresh Fisheries.

Start your shift and begin making Aurora. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Then, retrieve the ingredients you need from the conveyor belt - 1x Benzene, 1x Stimulant, 2x Hallucinogens, and 1x Chasmbass Oil - and use the Pharmaceutical Lab to create Unprocessed Aurora. Then, pop it in the hopper at the back of the room! Rinse and repeat until your shift is done, and enjoy the credits.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Once your shift ends, head to the break room and speak with Robie again. She’ll detail some coordinates, where you’ll be able to find your next stash of Aurora for Yannick. Follow your quest marker out of Ebbside and to the alley where the package is and collect it.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

With the package acquired, return to Legrande’s Liqueurs and deliver it to Yannick. Upon delivery, your mission will be completed, and you’ll unlock the recipe for Aurora finally.

This will also be the end of your work with Yannick Legrande for now, but not necessarily the end of your work with Xenofresh Fisheries, if you choose to go back and do more shifts.

Can you make and sell Aurora in Starfield?

If you’re hoping to become a space-faring drug baron in Starfield, you’re not alone. However, making and selling Aurora doesn’t appear to be all that fun, or at all a good way of turning a profit right now.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

You’ll need 1x Benzene, 2x Hallucinogens, 1x Stimulant, and 1x Chasmbass Oil to craft Aurora at any Pharmaceutical Lab. The first three items aren’t too hard to come by via farming planets and animals for resources, but Chasmbass Oil, and the lack of a fun or viable way to farm it, might halt your plans.

According to players on the r/Starfield subreddit, the only way of farming for Chasmbass Oil is by killing fish underneath the city of Neon, below where Xenofresh Fisheries is located.This is quite long, but if you need Chasmbass Oil, it’s your best bet for now. But be prepared to not catch very many of the fish; I kept finding sharks!

When you then craft and sell Aurora, you’ll also find that it doesn’t net you that many credits from traders, either. If you try to buy all the resources needed to make Aurora and then sell it, you’ll actually be losing money. So, overall, becoming a drug overlord in Starfield doesn’t actually appear to be the Breaking Bad dream that some players want it to be.

If you still have hopes of your Aurora-empire in Starfield, you can only hope that modders get to work making it possible. In the meantime, take a look at some of the best mods for Starfield so far.