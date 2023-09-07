No one likes being over-encumbered, but it's a regular occurrence in Starfield. There’s just too much precious loot to hoard, too many resources to collect, and doodads to hold onto just in case you need them.

But when the time comes to let some things go, there are actually plenty of places to store items in Starfield once you know where to look.

Here are a few of the best storage spots!

Where to store items in Starfield

Your teammates

Travelling alongside you in Starfield is a varied team of companions, each with their own personalities and stories to tell. However, each and every one of them is walking piggy bank too.

Speak to your companion and say “let’s trade gear”. Then press “LB” to switch to your inventory. You can now select excess or heavy items to pass off to your sidekick for safe keeping.

Every companion has a hefty chunk of storage space, which makes them a great helping hand when it comes to picking up extra guns from bandits to sell back in town.

Your ship

There are two kinds of places to stash your goodies aboard your ship: the cargo hold and storage boxes and cases.

Because of its large capacity, the hold is where you should place all of your heavy resources like titanium, aluminium and structural.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

You can access them wherever you are, so don’t worry about lugging stuff to the nearest research station when you want to learn a new recipe.

Alternatively, some ships come with ready-made storage areas with weapon racks, cases and crates. These are exceptionally good for having weapons you don’t use all the time, but could need later, close to hand.

Your quarters in the Constellation Lodge

Speaking of ready-made storage areas, your quarters in the Constellation Lodge is actually one of the best places to store items in Starfield.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

At the foot of your bed, there’s a safe with unlimited storage capacity. It’s not the most convenient location, but since you visit regularly during the main quest it’s a good place to look after unique trinkets or other heavy items you don’t want taking up space elsewhere.

Your bachelor pad

Finally, you can create a combination, or all, of these storage options at a player-owned property somewhere in the galaxy.

Whether it’s your Dream Home from character creation or one of the houses you can buy in different locations throughout Starfield, you can craft weapon racks to show off your best weapons, mannequins for your best armor, and storage boxes for just about everything else!