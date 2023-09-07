Commerce is the lifeblood of the Settled Systems in Starfield. From the biggest corporations to sole traders, everyone is looking to strike a deal, so that makes choosing where to sell items in Starfield an important decision.

Given the amount of surplus loot you can collect, resources you can gather and quest rewards you can stockpile, it’s quite easy to get rich quickly during your adventure.

However, with weight limits and vendor cash reserves, it’s not always a simple task to offload all of the goods in your inventory.

Also, if you’re really looking to grind out cash for the most expensive luxuries in the galaxy - you can buy a house in Neon for nearly 250k, after all - consider investing into the commerce skill. This lets you sell all of your items for an even tidier profit, while also saving you money when you inevitably want to buy useful resources like adhesive.

Where to sell items in Starfield

When it comes to offloading your merchandise, there are three main places to go:

Kiosks next to the ship landing pad

Regular vendors in shops

Branches of the Trade Authority

The kiosks in spaceports are probably the quickest and simplest way to sell items in Starfield, however, they have a few key issues. First, their cash reserves tend to be small and they often don’t have anything you would ever want to make up the difference, meaning you’re more than likely going to have to hit another spot anyway.

Regular vendors are a better choice, not because they have more cash - their reserve is often similar or even less than the kiosk - but because they have useful stacks of ammo and resources you can buy to give them some more capital to buy more of your spare items.

This is a great way to stack up tons and tons of ammo for your best weapons while also making a good chunk of money to put towards larger purchases.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Good places to sell your wares are Cydonia, where you can find UC Exchange and Jane’s Goods, and Neon, where there’s a main strip full of retailers to do business with. Jemison Mercantile in the New Atlantis spaceport is a good a place as any too.

Finally, the Trade Authority branch in all major cities is a great place to sell your items for a few reasons. First off, they have a truly massive amount of cash in reserve - meaning this is the best place to come if you’re only interested in credits.

Another reason to consider is that the Trade Authority also deals in illicit goods. If you’re peddling stolen items or contraband, go to your local Trade Authority.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

In New Atlantis, the Trade Authority is in The Well, underground via the elevator next to Jemison Mercantile or in the MAST NAT station. You can also find branches in Cydonia next to the main staircase down to the mining level, in Neon on the main strip and in Akila City behind the main bar as you come into town.