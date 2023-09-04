A light and malleable metal used for all sorts of space-faring applications, Aluminium is one of the most important resources in Starfield.

It stands to reason then that you will want to get your hands on as much aluminium as possible, not just so you can get back to crafting furniture, item attachments and buildings for your outposts, but so you can definitively tell the other half of the English-speaking world that you pronounce aluminium correctly!

Where to find aluminium in Starfield

Like all important materials in Starfield, it can be difficult to stockpile as much aluminium as you need for all of its different uses. Not only is it a common component in item upgrades, but you need a lot of it to craft all kinds of things for your houses and outposts.

But luckily there are a couple of sure-fire ways to find some.

Mining

The simplest way to find aluminium is to mine it out of the ground. Because not every player has the same resources in the same place in Starfield, we can’t give you an exact location, but despite being classified as a “rare” resource, you should be able to come up with some before long.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

I found some on Pontus, the moon of Erebus.

The elemental symbol for aluminium is “Al”. This means you need to find a planet with “Al” listed under its available resources. It will then be a simple task of finding a landing zone, scouring the surface for some nodes, then collecting the metal.

Buy from merchants

Alternatively, you can actually buy aluminium in relatively large quantities from merchants all around the galaxy.

One of the best places to try in the early-game is Cydonia on Mars. Here you can speak to Denis at UC Exchange, the Mars Trade Authority and Jane’s Goods in the residential area.

Their stock constantly refreshes and when I checked last, both UC Exchange and Jane’s Goods had healthy stacks of Aluminium for sale.