E3 2022 is cancelled, but Geoff Keighley will still deliver the adverts

The ESA – the company behind the Electronic Entertainment Expo, known more commonly as E3 – has officially cancelled its digital-only event this year after cancelling the in-person event back in January. The result? No E3 of any kind in 2022.

But the event won't stay dead for long (in theory). The ESA plans to revitalise the show next year – as an in-person and online event – in a new, refreshed format that will hopefully address complaints that E3 has become somewhat stale over the years.

"We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalised physical and digital E3 experience next summer," the Entertainment Software Association said in a statement shared by IGN.

"Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favourite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023."

Though you may hear the relieved sighs of news writers around the world, gamers need not worry – there are still plans to deliver a series of sizzling hot World Premiere adverts right into your eyeballs around the same time.

Following the announcement of E3 2022's demise, the permanently-jacketed uber host Geoff Keighley announced Summer Game Fest would be making a return to fill that game advert-shaped void in your life.

"Excited to share that Summer Game Fest will return this June with a slate of events," Keighley noted in a tweet. "We'll be producing another Kickoff Live show with announcements, news and first looks. Much more to share in the coming weeks, along with some very cool new elements for '22."

In 2021, Summer Game Fest was a month-long programme of reveals, streams, interviews and more, all headlined by a live Kickoff show that played host to 30+ reveals and announcements.

Expect the spectacle to be even more grandiose this time around, given that Keighley won't be wrestling for the limelight with – effectively – anyone else.