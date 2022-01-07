If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Good call

E3 2022 will be online only this year due to Covid worries

Just like last year.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

With a new variant of Covid sweeping the globe, the Entertainment Software Association has once again decided to make this year's E3 event online only.

E3 2022, like E3 2021, will be a virtual affair despite the ESA's desire last year to host an in-person event for 2022.

Watch on YouTube

In a statement, the ESA said it will not host an in-person event in June due to the "potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees." In spite of this, the association said it is still "incredibly excited about the future of E3" and looks forward to announcing more details soon.

Meanwhile, CES is going on in-person as we speak in Las Vegas, and as its stands now, GDC - which takes place annually in March - will be an in-person event.

E3 2021 was officially held June 12-15, but many developers and companies held virtual presentations leading up to and after the main event.

Guerrilla Collective Showcase, the Battlefield 2024 Reveal Event, the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live, Netflix Geeked Week, Koch Primetime, and the IGN Expo were all held before the start of E3 2021.

The main show included showcases from Devolver Digital, Microsoft and Bethesda, and Square Enix. Ubisoft Forward, the PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, and Nintendo Treehouse Live also took place during the main show.

Other companies, such as EA, Nancon, and Sony held events later in the summer.

We assume we can expect a similar format for 2022.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch