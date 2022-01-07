E3 2022 will be online only this year due to Covid worries

With a new variant of Covid sweeping the globe, the Entertainment Software Association has once again decided to make this year's E3 event online only.

E3 2022, like E3 2021, will be a virtual affair despite the ESA's desire last year to host an in-person event for 2022.

In a statement, the ESA said it will not host an in-person event in June due to the "potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees." In spite of this, the association said it is still "incredibly excited about the future of E3" and looks forward to announcing more details soon.

Meanwhile, CES is going on in-person as we speak in Las Vegas, and as its stands now, GDC - which takes place annually in March - will be an in-person event.

E3 2021 was officially held June 12-15, but many developers and companies held virtual presentations leading up to and after the main event.

Guerrilla Collective Showcase, the Battlefield 2024 Reveal Event, the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live, Netflix Geeked Week, Koch Primetime, and the IGN Expo were all held before the start of E3 2021.

The main show included showcases from Devolver Digital, Microsoft and Bethesda, and Square Enix. Ubisoft Forward, the PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, and Nintendo Treehouse Live also took place during the main show.

Other companies, such as EA, Nancon, and Sony held events later in the summer.

We assume we can expect a similar format for 2022.