Microsoft Flight Simulator's latest update lets New Zealand's beauty shine

Microsoft Flight Simulator has a brand new update, shining a spotlight on New Zealand with some new big improvements.

Earlier this week, Microsoft released World Update XII: New Zealand, bringing the mountainous country to much taller heights than it was previously. Like in previous updates, this one is all about making flying over New Zealand that much more realistic, with much higher-resolution satellite and aerial imagery used to do so, and improved digital elevation models on top of that.

Of particular note are the seven new cities that have been recreated using high-resolution photogrammetry data and triangulated irregular network modelling, which includes: Auckland, Christchurch, Hamilton, Nelson, Queenstown, Tauranga, and Wellington.

As well as this, there are nine new handcrafted airports, including Gisborne Airport, Milford Sound Airport (NZMF), Martins Bay Aerodrome (NZMJ), Gorge River Airstrip (NZQE), Rotorua Airport (NZRO), Lake Tekapo Airport (NZTL), Whangarei Airport (NZWR), Westport Airport (NZWS), and Quintin Lodge Airstrip (T004).

Possibly most exciting for Lord of the Rings and Hobbit fans is that Hobbiton Village Matamata has been added as one of 62 points of interest. Also featured on the list of these points of interest are places like New Zealand Parliament House, Hell's Gate, Dog Island Lighthouse, and obviously a whole lot more.

There are three new bush trips to be found too, such as New Zealand's North Island in a Textron Aviation Beechcraft Bonanza G36. You'll also find three discovery flights, one of which lets you fly over the country's largest city Auckland in a Cessna 152. For those of you that like a challenge, there are four new landing challenges too, one being a strong wind landing at Wellington Airport in an Airbus A320neo, and another being a famous challenge in an Airbus A310-300 at Christchurch Airport.

The update for Microsoft Simulator is already available now, just make sure your game is set to version 1.30.12.0.