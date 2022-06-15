Microsoft Flight Simulator releases World Update 10: United States and US Territories

World Update 10 is now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The new update adds four new airports which consist of California’s Catalina Island (KAVX), Valdez (PAVD) in Alaska, Lake Tahoe (KTVL) located in the Sierra Nevadas, and Block Island (KBID) on Rhode Island’s East coast.

There are also 87 new points of interest. These include the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials in Washington DC, the gorgeous Glacier National Park in Montana, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, and the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse on Hatteras Island in North Carolina.

Other points of interest include New River Gorge Bridge in West Virginia, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park located in Tennessee, Hot Springs Mountain Tower located just outside of Hot Springs, Arkansas, the rather fun Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, Wyoming sites Yellowstone National Park, Devil's Tower National Monument, and Old Faithful, Yosemite National Park in California, and many others.

You can also participate in three new Landing Challenges, three Discovery Flights, and three Bush Trips.

World Update 10: United States and US Territories is available free today to all Microsoft Flight Simulator owners.

The game also recently received an airship from Halo, the Pelican or Dropship 77, and it's available via the in-game marketplace for those that own the game and those that play it through Game Pass.

Along with the Halo airship, classic airports and several planes from earlier versions including Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004 were added. These include the Wright Flyer and Douglas DC-3, the Bell-407 and Guimbal Cabri G2 helicopters, the DG Flugzeugbau LG8-18 glider, and the Airbus A310.

A collaboration with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum will also introduce the "Spirit of St. Louis.

A 40th anniversary Flight Simulator update is also on the way, and it will arrive in November.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on Xbox One, Series X/S, PC, and via Game Pass.