Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition coming soon

A Game of the Year Edition for Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming soon, and it will include some new content.

Microsoft said this edition of the game "celebrates all the positive feedback" it has received and is being released as a thanks to players who have made it a success.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

With the Game of the Year Edition, you can expect five new aircraft such as the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet military jet. It will also feature the VoloCity which is an eVTOL aircraft that uses electric power to hover, take off, and land vertically. This urban air taxi is in development with the Volocopter engineering team and is a prototype aircraft for the simulator.

You will also get the Pilatus PC-6 Porter, a highly versatile utility aircraft from Switzerland, the CubCrafters NX Cub from Yakima-based CubCrafters, and the Aviat Pitts Special S1S single-seat option.

This edition will also include eight airports located in Central Europe and the United States. These are: Leipzig/Halle Airport (EDDP), Allgau Airport Memmingen (EDJA), Kassel Airport (EDVK), Switzerland, Lugano Airport (LSZA), Zurich Airport (LSZH), and the Luzern-Beromunster Airport (LSZO). The US airports are Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF) and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX).

The Game of the Year release will also add information about 545 previously missing airports in the United States.

New Missions will be added to the game featuring the following six locations: Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau, Mecca, Monument Valley, Singapore, and Mount Cook.

You can expect 14 new tutorials, highly requested features, an updated weather system, early access to DX12, and a dev mode replay system.

As part the team's collaboration with Bing Maps, a number of new photogrammetry cities will be added including Helsinki (Finland), Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany), Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle, and Nottingham (UK), and Utrecht (Netherlands).

And finally, from October 19 to November 18, 11 landmarks across the globe will be lit up in Windows blue within Microsoft Flight Simulator as part of a Windows 11 collaboration. In addition, a special Windows 11 themed livery for the EXTRA 330LT will be available to add to your collection.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition will be available as a free update for existing players on PC and Xbox Series X/S and it will be released on November 18.