TESRenewal has provided an update on Skyblivion, its fan-made experience that brings The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion into the newer engine of the Skyrim.

In development since 2012, Skyblivion is expected to arrive in 2025 and the developers want to show you how well things are progressing.

In the video below, the team showcases gameplay systems, part of the world map, a new city, Ayleid dungeons, and much more.

Upon release, Skyblivion will feature the remastered entirety of Cyrodiil and features many of the classic Oblivion mechanics like spell crafting, a complete class and attributes system, underwater combat, and NPC disposition.

You can expect improvements such as remastered graphics, weather, lighting, an expanded soundtrack, new gameplay mechanics, and a limited selection of minor quests with original voice acting.

When it’s unleashed into the wild, you will have access to Oblivion’s pre-DLC world space, systems, and quests, and following a period of bug-fixing and community-supported updates, the project development team will move on to working on Oblivion’s nine additional content releases plus the Shivering Isles expansion.

Sounds awesome to us.

Speaking of awesome, don’t forget TESRenewal is also working on The Elder Scrolls Renewal: Skywind. We’ve been waiting on this lovely in-development total conversion mod for as long as we can remember. Well, since 2012 at least. But that’s okay, because great things come to those who wait, and things continue to shape up.

In the latest official development video, the folks behind Skywind go deep into department progress and bottlenecks to show you some of what's involved in making a total conversion mod. If you like learning about the ins and outs of such things, watch the video update below.

For those unfamiliar with the project, Skywind is a fan-made modification of Skyrim that seeks to merge Morrowind with the enhanced graphics and capabilities of Skyrim's engine.

With the approval of Bethesda Softworks, all original game assets, including textures, music, quests, and gameplay, are being redesigned, and an undertaking of this size requires hundreds of volunteer artists, composers, designers, developers, voice actors, and more. If you have what it takes to help move things along sign up to volunteer here.