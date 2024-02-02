Yes, that Oblivion quest where you totally ruin a dinner party via an underpants spell is in Skyblivion

Remember the Oblivion quest where you crash a dinner party and unleash a cheeky underpants-based spell on some rich folks? Well, Skyblivion's developers have just given us a look at the massive mod's version of it during a showcase at C3.

For those who aren’t familiar, Skyblivion is the massive modding project that's remaking the fourth entry in the Elder Scrolls series in Skyrim’s engine. The team behind it are currently set to finally release their incredible creation in 2025, but have been providing fans with plenty of previews and sneak peaks in the interim, with the latest of these coming as part of C3, a big Bethesda community modding showcase.

In this latest Skyblivion showcase stream, project lead Kyle 'Rebelsize' Rebel and quest developer Scott 'Fishfiend' Whiting kicked off with an impromptu look a funny little Imp model. Interestingly, the team is currently at a point with the mod where certain locations are being finalised and others that are linked to specfic quests are busy being revamped in ways that make them look even cooler than they did in the original game, making the most of the newer engine being used.

One of the latter locations is Cloud Top from the Fingers of the Mountain Mages Guild quest, which has been transformed into an actually impressive ruin that's a fitting home for the game's most useful or useless spell, depending on what level your character's at. Another really cool feature is that the team has prioritised making sure the Imperial City's iconic White-Gold Tower is visible from pretty much anywhere outdoors in Cyrodiil that's decently high up.

Quest-wise, the modders showed off a couple of side adventures that'll ring a bell for Elder Scrolls veterans. As alluded to, we were treated to a look as Sanguine's Daedric quest, which - in case you don't remember - involves heading to Leyawiin and spicing up a dinner party being hosted by countess Alessia Caro. This is done via a spell called 'Stark Reality', which casually removes the guests - and your character's - gear, leaving everyone running around screaming in their pants.

Yes, it's just as funny this time around.

Getting back to the serious stuff, the modders are still working on finishing off some of their versions of Oblivion's Oblivion-related stuff, such as The Deadlands and those iconic gates that'll be dotted throughout the landscape, as well as adding in details like actual stars in the night sky.

Looking towards the future, the team will have a dev diary looking at - among other things - the city of Chorrol coming soon. The modders have also been thinking about some post-release plans for the mod - some of the team is planning to work on adding some of Oblivion's DLC to it and they're also hoping to see Skyblivion attract modding attention from other modders in the manner that proper Bethesda games do.

