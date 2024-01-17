Starfield's biggest update yet may still be arriving in Beta this week, Bethesda has something to fix first

Starfield was originally supposed to receive what Bethesda had hailed as the game’s biggest update yet today, January 17, but it’s unfortunately been pushed back a little bit to allow the developer time to take care of a mysterious issue it’s discovered.

Bethesda originally pencilled the update’s release in Steam Beta form for that date late last week, revealing that it’d then get a full release a couple of weeks after that point. The update in question reportedly includes “over 100 fixes and improvements”, with a number of these affecting quests.

However, PC players keen to get their first taste of it have to wait a little longer, with BGS having revealed via a tweet that it’s chosen to delay the update a little bit in order to rectify some kind of pesky problem.

“We discovered an issue we want to address before releasing our update into the Steam Beta,” the developer said, “We're aiming to release it later this week, but we'll confirm timing when we know for sure. Thanks for your patience!”

With any luck, whatever annoying little gremlin has put the kibosh on Bethesda’s plans isn’t too much of a headache to get to the bottom of and/or apply a fix to, so that the update can arrive in accordance with the new timeline outlined.

We discovered an issue we want to address before releasing our update into the Steam Beta. We're aiming to release it later this week but we'll confirm timing when we know for sure. Thanks for your patience! https://t.co/XnevDP9Baz — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) January 16, 2024

That said, given that the studio looks to be reluctant to commit to delivering it before the end of this week, odds are there’s a good chance we could end up waiting a little bit longer than forecasted to enjoy its array of tweaks and revisions.

In devastating news, one of them looks to be another fix aimed at solving the whole pet asteroids casually following your ship around thing. To be brutally honest, I don’t know how we’re all going to be able to cope during the intervening period with highly dangerous and disruptive stuff like that still hanging around in the game.

