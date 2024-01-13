Bethesda will release the "biggest Starfield update yet" into Steam Beta next week

Bethesda has announced that next week on January 17, it will release the largest update yet to Starfield.

The update will be released into Steam Beta and includes over 100 fixes and improvements, with a release date planned for two weeks later.

Starfield - Accolades Trailer

This update features a multitude of fixes to Quests. Issues with the mission Eye of the Storm, such as being unable to dock with the Legacy or data transfer not starting, will be addressed. Also, Temples not showing up in Into the Unknown, will no longer prevent Constellation from exploring the cosmos.

Additionally, you can expect stability improvements and numerous graphic improvements ranging from additional widescreen support to improved textures, lighting, and shadows.

Other fixes and improvements include sun disk geometry, planet ring shadows, bulldozed objects reappearing when returning to an Outpost, ship hatches marked inaccessible, and another fix for asteroids following ships.

The full update notes will be posted next week when the Steam Beta is released.

Bethesda said in December that it plans to release updates roughly every six weeks starting in February. The updates will include quality-of-life improvements, content and feature updates, new ways to travel, and the ability to access city maps while exploring the major cities. You can also expect an expansion to ship customization with ship decorations, new ship-building options, and more.

Additional gameplay options, such as altering your gameplay for an easier or more challenging experience, will be implemented. This includes customization options like carry capacity, cargo access distance, ship damage, vendor credits, how you suffer afflictions, new survival mechanics, and more.