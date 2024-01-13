If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LOTS OF FIXES

Bethesda will release the "biggest Starfield update yet" into Steam Beta next week

A planned release date for all players will occur two weeks later.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Bethesda has announced that next week on January 17, it will release the largest update yet to Starfield.

The update will be released into Steam Beta and includes over 100 fixes and improvements, with a release date planned for two weeks later.

Starfield - Accolades Trailer

This update features a multitude of fixes to Quests. Issues with the mission Eye of the Storm, such as being unable to dock with the Legacy or data transfer not starting, will be addressed. Also, Temples not showing up in Into the Unknown, will no longer prevent Constellation from exploring the cosmos.

Additionally, you can expect stability improvements and numerous graphic improvements ranging from additional widescreen support to improved textures, lighting, and shadows.

Other fixes and improvements include sun disk geometry, planet ring shadows, bulldozed objects reappearing when returning to an Outpost, ship hatches marked inaccessible, and another fix for asteroids following ships.

The full update notes will be posted next week when the Steam Beta is released.

Bethesda said in December that it plans to release updates roughly every six weeks starting in February. The updates will include quality-of-life improvements, content and feature updates, new ways to travel, and the ability to access city maps while exploring the major cities. You can also expect an expansion to ship customization with ship decorations, new ship-building options, and more.

Additional gameplay options, such as altering your gameplay for an easier or more challenging experience, will be implemented. This includes customization options like carry capacity, cargo access distance, ship damage, vendor credits, how you suffer afflictions, new survival mechanics, and more.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Starfield

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Bethesda Game Studios Bethesda Softworks Open World PC RPG Science Fiction Shooter Shooter: First Person Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments