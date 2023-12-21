As Starfield hits 13 million players, Bethesda outlines its plans for 2024

Bethesda has shared a few facts and figures about Starfield to round off the year, as well as provided an insight into what we can expect from the game in 2024.

Yesterday, Bethesda shared a blog post about Starfield that updated the player count to 13 million, a few more than the last update it provided. It's a healthy enough stat, though the specific use of players obviously doesn't tell us how much the game has actually sold. There were a few other stats shared in the post, like the fact that collectively you've all put in 22,284,331 days into the game, which to be clear, is over 61,000 years, so you know, not exactly chump change. That also translated to 26,027,845 hours building ships, 1,972,345,902 planets visited, and 4,575,289 outpost settlers.

Outside of the stats, though, Bethesda also shared what we can look forward to in the game. While this sounds quite optimistic, the post notes that Bethesda is "targeting updates roughly every six weeks starting in February. These updates will include everything from quality-of-life improvements to content and feature updates." There are also plans for "new ways to travel and you’ll now be able to access city maps while exploring the major cities. For those of you who love ship building, we'll also be expanding on ship customization with ship decorations, new ship building options, and more."

More gameplay options are being planned too, that will let you "alter your gameplay to allow for an easier or more challenging experience," with customisation options like "carry capacity, cargo access distance, ship damage, vendor credits, how you suffer afflictions, new survival mechanics, and more."

Official mod support was also touched upon, and beginning early next year, "Starfield will be getting its own exporter and you’ll have access to a new Creation Kit." Lastly, the game's first expansion, Shattered Space, is still being worked on, and will feature new story, locations, gear, and more. No release date was provided, but it is due out next year.