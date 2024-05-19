Dead Cells animated series' first trailer is looking like the most fun video game adaptation yet

The first trailer for the Dead Cells animated series is here, and it's looking like one of the most exciting video game adaptations to date.

I've not actually played much Dead Cells, I know it's high up there in the pantheon of roguelikes for many out there, but you know, there's just a whole lot of games out there, so where am I meant to fit it in? But earlier this week the first trailer for the animated adaptation of the beloved indie game, Dead Cells: Immortalis, dropped, and I'm thinking I'll have to make time for it. The trailer is a short one, only running for around a minute and a half, but it packs a whole lot into the limited amount of time it does have. Right off the bat I should note that it's going for its own artstyle different from the one used in the game's animated trailer, though it is made by the same animation studio, Bobbypills.

You will have to read some subtitles as the trailer is dubbed in French, but an English version is expected later this year. The Dead Cells series is out next soo too, next month actually, on June 19, where it will be available on the streaming service Animation Digital Network. This is a French streaming service, to be clear, and there doesn't seem to be word on where else it will be available just yet, so you might have to wait a while before you can check it out in other territories.

In the meantime, while you wait, you can also look forward to another roguelike from Dead Cells co-developer Evil Empire, who just last month announced it was working on a Prince of Persia game. The roguelike take on the classic series was actually meant to be out this week, but in a plainly honest announcement, it was delayed because of Hades 2's surprise drop. Luckily, you don't have to wait much longer, as it's now releasing May 27, just over a week away.