The Rogue Prince of Persia parkours into Steam Early Access this May

Ubisoft and Evil Empire have announced The Rogue Prince of Persia, a 2D action-platforming rogue-lite game coming to Steam Early Access on May 14.

The game is set in a fictional rendition of Ctesiphon, the capital of the Persian Empire, facing an invasion by the Hun's army of possessed soldiers, led by Hun chief, Nogai.

As the Prince, you are gifted with a mystical bola that resurrects you each time you die. This magical artifact allowed you to take major risks to perfect acrobatics and combat skills in your youth, thus turning you into the formidable warrior you are today.

Attempt after attempt, you must explore different biomes, master new weapons, equip new trinkets, upgrade your gear at the Oasis, and rally allies to save the city from destruction.

From the aqueduct to the grand academy, you must use all of your acrobatic skills to safely find a route through procedurally generated levels of a variety of biomes, inspired by Persian architecture. On top of the environmental hazards, you will fight various enemies, both Huns wielding the dark shamanic magic and creatures corrupted by its influence.

Plenty of options are available, to suit all playstyles, from twin daggers to spears, broad swords, and axes. Secondary weapons offer a choice of shields, bows, grappling hooks, and more. Using these in combination with the wall run, shoulder vault, kick, and stomp will make each run unique.

The game’s soundtrack is produced and composed by ASADI, a Persian-American electronic music producer and performance artist, and features a fusion between traditional and modern with rhythms supporting the moves and flow of the Prince.

Evil Empire approached Ubisoft with its take on the Prince of Persia title, and the two decided on the Early Access route to work with the community and make the best game possible. As time passes, you can expect new levels, bosses, weapons, enemies, and upgrades to arrive, as well as additions based on community feedback.