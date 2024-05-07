The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt unleashes official REDkit Mod Editor for PC on May 21 for all of your adventuring needs

CD Projekt Red has announced it will release its The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt REDkit Mod Editor to the masses on Steam later this month.

Developed by CDPR and Yigsoft, the editor allows you to create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content.

It features advanced options and flexibility, and it’s only limited by your imagination when creating new quests, characters, animations, and more.

It is important to note that achieving the full development scope akin to the original creators may require access to external tools, according to the studio. That said: the editor is a reworked version of the REDengine 3 Editor the studio used to develop the title so there will be plenty to play around with.

While this is a nice surprise, it’s not an unexpected one. In November 2023, CD Projekt Red announced an editor was to be released in 2024.

When The Witcher 3 REDkit releases on May 21, it will be available for free to all owners of the game on PC.