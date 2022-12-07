Over 10 million folks have earned their pilot wings in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Asobo Studio and Microsoft have announced Microsoft Flight Simulator has over 10 million players.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition

Microsoft also shared figures representing accomplishments made by the community.

According to the figures shared, players have taken over 500 million flights and flown over 40 billion miles. This figure represents 10 million trips around the Earth and 200 round trips from the Earth to the Sun.

Since the game's release 27 months ago, the game has seen monthly updates totaling 27. And most recently, the flight-sim series celebrated its 40th Anniversary, with the release of the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition.

This update includes four classic commercial airports, ten glider airports, 12 new aircraft, 14 heliports, 20 classic missions from the franchise’s past, and more. It also includes the City Update, which recreated five cities in Germany.

Microsoft said it has "exciting plans" for 2023 and beyond, which means you can expect additional updates to come.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for Xbox Series X/S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Steam, and on Xbox One and supported mobile devices and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.