Fly a big ol' airbus

Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update focuses on Germany, 40th Anniversary Update to add gliders, helicopters

Plenty of classic planes on the way, too.
Microsoft Flight Simulator will receive a 40th Anniversary Update in November that will add helicopters, gliders, the Airbus A-310, and seven famous historical aircraft.

Set to release on November 11, the update will include four classic commercial airports, ten glider airports, 12 new aircraft, 14 heliports, 20 classic missions from the franchise’s past, and more.

The classic aircraft you can expect are: the 1903 Wright Flyer, the 1915 Curtiss JN-4 Jenny, the 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis, the 1935 Douglas DC-3, the beautiful 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose, the 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, and the famous 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules, also known as the Spruce Goose.

If that weren't enough, today you can download the City Update, which recreates five cities in Germany into Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The cities are Hanover, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Bonn, and Cologne.

