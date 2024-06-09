Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is taking off this November

Those of you looking to make a little virtual getaway will be happy to hear Microsoft has finally confirmed when Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be released.

You wouldn't expect something like Microsoft Flight Simulator to be a game to get a full-on sequel, but as it announced last year, it's getting one, and during today's Xbox Games Showcase, it was confirmed to be releasing on November 19. The trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which you can check out below, unsurprisingly showed off a whole bunch of different aircrafts flying around stunning places from around the world.

It's a pretty looking follow-up too, and Microsoft says the game will "ake advantage of the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics and gaming," which doesn't mean much. But, it does look like a compelling sequel.

Like the previous game before it, it'll also be available on PC alongside Xbox Series X/S, and as previously confirmed by Microsoft, it's planned to release on Game Pass day one.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is actually quite a long-running series, you might be surprised to know, with the first game releasing as far back as 1982. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 follows on from the release of the 2020 version of Flight Simulator, which included a bunch of collaborations across titles like Halo and Top Gun, something I'm betting you can expect more of in the sequel.