Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 11 focuses on Canada

News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
World Update 11 is now available for all Microsoft Flight Simulator players.

Focusing on Canada, the update provides you with the means to enjoy the diverse country's urban architecture, northern coastlines, tundra, glaciers, and majestic mountains.

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 11 - Canada

To create the update, the development team processed a large quantity of the latest geospatial data, including digital elevation models, satellite imagery, and aerial photography.

The result highlights 12 urban regions, all enhanced with the latest photogrammetry data alongside the inclusion of 87 hand-crafted points of interest. Looking over the screenshots, one of these points of interest is the Prince of Wales hotel located on Upper Waterton Lake in Alberta.

This area of the world is part of Canada's Waterton Lake National Park, which connects to Montana's Glacier National Park in the US, thus forming the International Peace Park. If you are unable to visit this absolutely gorgeous landscape in person, Flight Simulator is the next best thing, we reckon.

With World Update 11, you can also expect five handcrafted airports, including British Columbia’s Castlegar/ West Kootenay Regional Airport (CYCG), Victoria International Airport, and Vancouver Island.

There will be nine missions available, and three will be Bush Trips to Vancouver Island, Newfoundland, and the Canadian Rockies. Three landing challenges in Castlegar, Barkerville, and Calgary are included, and the three discovery flights will take you to Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto.

World Update 11: Canada is available free to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator

