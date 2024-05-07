Hades 2 shoots to Steam top sellers after sudden Early Access launch

Supergiant Games shocked the world by launching Hades 2 late last night onto Steam Early Access. The long-awaited and much-speculated top-down action game has been devilishly just out of reach for months now, but now that players are able to hop online and play it themselves, they're doing so in droves.

In under 24 hours, the game has already hit a concurrent player count of 79,276 in the early hours of this morning (UK time). As of writing, while folks are suppose to be either asleep or working, it's on a whopping 52,631 concurrent players. Perhaps Hades 2 fans are killing time both in-game, and at work.

The original Hades - released in 2020 - was a smash hit which also benefited from a long stint of early access. Not Steam Early Access mind - the original was released first on the Epic Game Store before eventually be released onto various other platforms including Steam, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch etc. This time around, Supergiant's game isn't locked to the Epic Game Store during this budding period, so perhaps the game will see a larger contigient of first-wave players than they did before. Judging by those day one numbers, it looks as though they have.

As for early impressions - the game is going down well! Steam reviews are overwhelmingly positive, while critic previews also share that glowing perception. As for the future of Hades 2 now that it has launched into Early Access - the game will recieve consistent updates including new characters, a true ending, and features. According to the Steam store page, it will remain in Early Access until at least the end of 2024, with major updates planned to come every few months.

