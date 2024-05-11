Hades 2: How to get G Rock (Glassrock)

The first challenge involved in getting Hades 2 G Rock is figuring out what the heck G Rock even is. The early access version of Supergiant’s roguelike game abbreviates certain material names to save space, and the resulting names aren’t exactly easy to parse.

And the rock isn’t easy to find, either, as there’s only one place above and below the earth that it sprouts.

Our Hades 2 G Rock guide explains where to find Glassrock and what to do with it once you’ve got it.

Hades 2 G Rock

Hades 2 G Rock location (Glassrock location)

G Rock deposits only show up in the Underworld’s Fields of Mourning. That’s the third area Melinoe explores, after defeating Scylla and the Sirens in the depths of Oceanus. G Rock nodes look like regular chunks of stone at a glance, and they’re easy to overlook in the general same-ness of the Mourning Fields’ color scheme. I recommend crafting the Reagent Sensing incantation so you’ll get a little bit of supernatural guidance pointing you toward nearby Glassrock deposits without having to scour the fields looking for them.

That sounds simple – much more so than getting bronze for the first time – but there’s a slight caveat. The Mourning Fields has fewer locations than Erebus and Oceanus, which means fewer chances for G Rock nodes to show up. It might take several runs before you find G Rock or before you get enough for the crafting recipe you have in mind.

How to get G Rock

Like almost every other mineral reagent in Hades 2, you’ll need the crescent pick to harvest Glassrock. Since harvesting the node takes a second, and Melinoe is defenseless while the animation plays, you should make sure no enemies are lurking nearby before swinging your pick.

Glassrock’s main use is in upgrading items. You need it for tool upgrades and a single Arcana card upgrade, and you also need two chunks of G Rock to unlock the Argent Skull, Melinoe’s fifth Nocturnal Arm.

It’s worth getting enough Glassrock to upgrade at least your Crescent Pick, as the tool’s enhanced version helps you walk away with more reagents when you harvest using it. Unlocking the Argent Skull is also a good idea, especially if you like explosions.

What glassrock won't do is unlock your fishing rod. For that, you need Hades 2's bronze reagent - and getting it is a bit of a chore.