Wuthering Waves takes place in an open world, and whenever we find ourselves confronted with a massive map in a video game, we start wondering how we're going to navigate it if our next quest objective requires us to go all the way over there next. Regular travel in WuWa seems to take place exclusively on foot, and surely Kuro Games don't expect us to run all the way to another city to continue the story.

No: as you probably already suspected, you can indeed fast travel in Wuthering Waves, but as is often the case, there are certain provisos attached to that, which we'll outline for you below.

How to fast travel in Wuthering Waves

There are two kinds of fast travel points in Wuthering Waves, but every individual point needs to be unlocked before you can use them. You unlock fast travel points by interacting with them, meaning that you can't fast travel to a location you haven't visited before, which is fairly standard as far as open world games go.

The most common type of fast travel points in Wuthering Waves are known as Resonance Beacons. These are the smaller towers you'll encounter fairly frequently as you explore the world, and their sole purpose is to allow you to fast travel to them once they've been activated. You'll also get a small reward of 5 Astrite and 30 Union EXP whenever you interact with a new Resonance Beacon for the first time.

Resonance Beacons can be identified by their red glow before you activate them. | Image credit: VG247 / Kuro Games

The second and slightly rarer type of fast travel point in Wuthering Waves is called a Resonance Nexus. Not only can you fast travel to these larger towers once you've unlocked them, but they also uncover a sizable area of the surrounding map, which gives you lots more information to work with as you explore the world for the first time. They can also be used to heal downed Resonators without consuming health items, and provide a significantly larger reward of 30 Astrite and 60 Union EXP whenever you unlock a new one.

A Resonance Nexus pulses with sparkling blue light as it's activated, meaning you're about to see a whole new area of the map light up. | Image credit: VG247 / Kuro Games

Once you've unlocked a fast travel beacon of either kind, you simply need to open the map and click on the point you want to travel to, and select the option to go straight there.

New arrivals in Jinzhou may be scratching their head over a certain early-game side-quest, so be sure to take a look at our Travel in Jinzhou: Gulpuffs walkthrough if you're stuck!