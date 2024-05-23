Wuthering Waves Travel in Jinzhou: Gulpuffs guide

Your very first side quest in Wuthering Waves is a fun one, as you take on the form of a speedy, flying puffer fish to astound a group of easily impressed students. To complete "Travel in Jinzhou: Gulpuffs", you just need to complete a short obstacle course, but it can actually be quite confusing in the middle, since you seem to hit a dead end.

Here's what you need to do to tick off this first quest and earn some rewards!

Wuthering Waves Travel in Jinzhou: Gulpuffs quest

To get started, talk to Shiyuan in Jinzhou's city square next to the Nexus. He's a teacher at Jinzhou School, conducting a lesson on different Tacet Discord Creatures, and asks you for a hand teaching his class about the abilities of Gulpuff Echoes.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Once you agree, you will be transformed into a Gulpuff and cast out onto the water. To complete the course, you need to follow the floating orbs to the goal. Seems simple right? But there are actually a couple of things that aren't clear at all.

But to start, swim through the water, following the floating items towards the waterfall over on your left. It’s not immediately obvious, but you can hold down the dash button here to motor along really quickly!

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

At the waterfall, mash the jump button to climb the waterfall. At the top, you find yourself in a pond that looks like a dead end.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

To continue, mash the jump button again to hover over the walkway in front of you, without touching the ground, to reach the water on the other side.

Then do the same twice more, hovering over the walkways until you reach the pond in the middle of the city.

At this point the quest will end and you're given a few XP-boosting items to beef up your roster of characters.

However, this also serves as a great introduction to the different traversal powers Echoes can have on top of their combat and healing utility. I'd quite like to be a Gulpuff all the time, actually...