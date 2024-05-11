How to get bronze in Hades 2 is a bit of a process, as it’s one of the few materials in Supergiant’s roguelike game that you can’t actually find in the Underworld. You’ll need to progress a fair bit – or, if not make real progress, at least just have a lot of runs under your belt. If you want to cast a line in the grim waters of the Underworld, though, it’s worth the trouble.

Our Hades 2 bronze guide explains where to get bronze and how to reach the point where you can even start looking.

Hades 2 bronze

Hades 2: How to get bronze

You need the crescent pick to harvest bronze, so if you haven’t already, make sure you unlock that by spending silver in the tools section of the Nocturnal Arms menu. That’s the pentagram next to Schelemeus’ training grounds.

Bronze only appears on the surface, in piles of discarded armor. That’s great and all, but the catch is that Hecate has magic words barring your way to the surface. It’s the staircase leading up, opposite the path leading into the Underworld, and you can’t do anything to break the wards.

You’ll need to have Hermes and Charon at the Crossroads and speak with them and Hecate a certain number of times. There’s no discernible way to get this process started other than to just continue challenging the Underworld, though you’ll also want to give at least one Nectar each to Hecate, Charon, and Hermes.

And then there’s one more step. You need to lift Melinoe’s curse before you can actually survive in Ephyra, the city on the surface where bronze deposits are. That’s a lengthy process in itself that involves Moros and finding Thalamus, and it’s mandatory. Melinoe takes heavy damage on the surface while the curse remains intact, and you’ll likely die before you even make it to a bronze pile.

Once all that is finally done, you can harvest bronze. Equip the pick before leaving the Crossroads, travel through Ephyra, and scavenge bronze from armor piles.

Hades 2 bronze uses

Bronze has two main uses that we’ve found so far. One is as a material you need to unlock the fishing rod, and the other is as a material you need to unlock the Argent Skull, the fifth of Melinoe’s Nocturnal Arms and a pretty powerful weapon.

There might be more bronze uses that we haven’t discovered yet or more that Supergiant adds as Hades 2’s early access progresses, but for now, that’s all there is.

Once you're ready to upgrade your tools and get a new weapon, make sure to stock up on Hades 2's G Rock - if you're lucky enough to find it.