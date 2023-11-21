Anime Spirits codes for November 2023

21st November, 2023: We added new Anime Spirits codes.

Anime Spirits is yet another Roblox game inspired by the hit anime series One Piece. Like Blox Fruits before it, this experience has you sailing the high seas, battling bandits and taking on quests as you live the life of a pirate looking for adventure.

If you need to power up your Luffy-style hero, you can always redeem a couple of Anime Spirits codes to help you out. Codes offer freebies like Spins and Gems, so you can customize and upgrade your character to more suit your playing style.

Working Anime Spirits codes

FIXES : x2 Perk Spins and x2 Race Spins (NEW!)

: x2 Perk Spins and x2 Race Spins (NEW!) 1KLIKES : 150 Gems

: 150 Gems RELEASE: x3 Perk Spins and x3 Race Spins

Expired Anime Spirits codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Anime Spirits.

How to redeem Anime Spirits codes

Here's a step-by-step guide for redeeming codes in Anime Spirits:

Launch Anime Spirits in Roblox. Once you drop in-game select the 'Menu' button on the left. Image credit: VG247/TAKLA SQUAD Then, on the next screen choose the 'Codes' option. Image credit: VG247/TAKLA SQUAD This will bring up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button. Image credit: VG247/TAKLA SQUAD

If the code you entered is active, a notification will appear on screen letting you know the code has been redeemed successfully, and what goodies you've just claimed for free in Anime Spirits. If you get an error message instead then that unfortunately means the code is no longer active.

