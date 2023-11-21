Anime Spirits codes for November 2023

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

One Piece and Roblox go hand in hand.

21st November, 2023: We added new Anime Spirits codes.

Anime Spirits is yet another Roblox game inspired by the hit anime series One Piece. Like Blox Fruits before it, this experience has you sailing the high seas, battling bandits and taking on quests as you live the life of a pirate looking for adventure.

If you need to power up your Luffy-style hero, you can always redeem a couple of Anime Spirits codes to help you out. Codes offer freebies like Spins and Gems, so you can customize and upgrade your character to more suit your playing style.

Working Anime Spirits codes

  • FIXES: x2 Perk Spins and x2 Race Spins (NEW!)
  • 1KLIKES: 150 Gems
  • RELEASE: x3 Perk Spins and x3 Race Spins

Expired Anime Spirits codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Anime Spirits.

How to redeem Anime Spirits codes

Here's a step-by-step guide for redeeming codes in Anime Spirits:

  1. Launch Anime Spirits in Roblox.
  2. Once you drop in-game select the 'Menu' button on the left.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to head towards the codes screen in Anime Spirits.
    Image credit: VG247/TAKLA SQUAD
  3. Then, on the next screen choose the 'Codes' option.
    4. Arrow pointing at the button players have to press to access the codes menu in Anime Spirts.
    Image credit: VG247/TAKLA SQUAD
  4. This will bring up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox.
  5. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button.
    6. Arrow pointing at the codes menu in the Roblox game Anime Spirits.
    Image credit: VG247/TAKLA SQUAD

If the code you entered is active, a notification will appear on screen letting you know the code has been redeemed successfully, and what goodies you've just claimed for free in Anime Spirits. If you get an error message instead then that unfortunately means the code is no longer active.

Just finished a game of Anime Spirits and looking for something else to play? For help with other anime-inspired experiences, head to our lists of Peroxide codes, Anime Adventures codes and Shinobi Life 2 codes to earn plenty of useful freebies. For help with other popular Roblox games check out our pages for Blade Ball codes and Untitled Boxing Game codes.

