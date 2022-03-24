Microsoft Flight Simulator releases World Update 8: Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra

The latest World Update has been released for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and it allows you to explore the skies of Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and Gibraltar.

This update features the coastal nooks of the Mediterranean and Atlantic, the soaring heights of the Pyrenees, and it shows off some lovely architecture in cities such as Lisbon and Madrid.

You will get to fly over the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia, check out the Aqueduct of Segovia, and experience Valencia.

The region has been enhanced with a variety of new, high resolution geographic improvements, including elevation data, photogrammetry, and aerial imagery. With the update, you are also getting four handcrafted airports, 99 custom points of interest, four bush trips, four new discovery flights, and five new landing challenges.

World Update 8 is available to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator for free, and is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S. It is also available through Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and also on Xbox One and supported mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.