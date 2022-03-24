If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
The sky is calling

Microsoft Flight Simulator releases World Update 8: Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra

Revel in the loveliness that is the Iberian Peninsula with the latest update.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

The latest World Update has been released for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and it allows you to explore the skies of Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and Gibraltar.

This update features the coastal nooks of the Mediterranean and Atlantic, the soaring heights of the Pyrenees, and it shows off some lovely architecture in cities such as Lisbon and Madrid.

You will get to fly over the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia, check out the Aqueduct of Segovia, and experience Valencia.

The region has been enhanced with a variety of new, high resolution geographic improvements, including elevation data, photogrammetry, and aerial imagery. With the update, you are also getting four handcrafted airports, 99 custom points of interest, four bush trips, four new discovery flights, and five new landing challenges.

World Update 8 is available to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator for free, and is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S. It is also available through Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and also on Xbox One and supported mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch