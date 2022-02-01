The seventh major world update is now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

World Update7: Australia is free for all players across Xbox Series X/S with Xbox Game Pass, Windows 10 and 11 with Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Steam.

With the update, you can expect four airports and high-resolution detail to over 100 others. The update also includes 94 custom crafted points of interest, and there are 16 new activities, including five bush trips, six discovery flights, and five landing challenges.

The four new airports are Longreach, Mount Beauty, Paraburdoo, and Shellharbour.

Bush trips will take you to Tasmania, Southeastern Australia, from Sea to Desert, the Great Barrier Reef, and the Northwestern Kimberly Coast.

Landing challenges will be held in Brisbane, Shellharbour, Mt Hotham, Katoomba, and Mabuiag.

The Discovery Flights will take you to the Gold Coast, Sydney, Perth, Darwin, Melbourne, and Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.

And finally, there are new Photogrammetry Cites available in collaboration with Bing Maps. There are: Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Hobart, Cairns, Darwin, Townsville, Bunbury, and Mackay.

Check out some lovely images from the update below, and enjoy the new trailer.