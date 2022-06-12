Cocoon is an orb exploring, puzzle adventure game from Inside's lead gameplay designer

The mysterious looking Cocoon was revealed today at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, which is being developed by Geometric Interactive.

Annapurna Interactive is serving as publisher on this new title, which, unsurprisingly, is coming to Game Pass day one. The game comes from former lead gameplay designer at Playdead, best known for Inside and Limbo, Jeppe Calrson.

You can watch the lovely new trailer for Cocoon here.

While it was announced during the Xbox showcase, Cocoon will also be coming to PC and Nintendo Switch, though a launch date hasn't been set yet.

The announcement trailer shows the player character, a little bug-looking person, as they carry orbs that contain entire worlds that you can travel in and out of. Each orb seems to serve a variety of functions, like powering bits of technology, and it looks like you'll have to figure out where to place them and when and when not to enter them.

You'll also face off against large, monstrous guardians too, though whether that's through puzzles or through fighting is unclear.

There were, of course, plenty of other big reveals at today's event. For one, the showcase ended with a first look at gameplay in Starfield. While it didn't get a release date, we did at least get another look at Silksong, which is also coming to Game Pass. And Persona 3, 4, and 5 are all coming to Game Pass too.