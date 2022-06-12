Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are all making their way to Xbox platforms.

On October 21, 2022, Persona 5 Royal will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Game Pass. This is the expanded version of Persona 5, featuring new storylines, social links and an updated traversal system. Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will follow at some point after this.

The Persona series was revealed to be launching on Xbox during tonight's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. All three games will be included with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, meaning players will be able to play them at no extra cost.

You can watch the reveal trailer here!

Persona 4 Golden offers an expanded version of the original game, adding a whole new ending and extra social links. It's a much more small-town affair than its successor, with a group of teens investigating strange TV broadcasts that are always followed by the disappearance of someone in town. Persona 3 Portable is also the most definitive version of Persona 3, and is seen by many as one of the best in the series.

Details will be revealed in the coming months on the release dates for Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable, according to Xbox Wire.

This announcement is just one of many that were revealed during the showcase. We finally got to see Starfield gameplay, Forza Motorsport was announced, and we were given an extended look at Redfall.