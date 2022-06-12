The Xbox and Bethesda showcase kicks off today - watch it here

The Xbox + Bethesda showcase airs this afternoon, and you can watch all of the news from it unfold right here with us.

Kicking off at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK, you watch it over on Twitch if you like, but we've embedded the YouTube stream below.

As for what's expected today, no one knows but Microsoft and Bethesda.

Bethesda will likely show off more of Starfield, which was originally slated for a November release before being pushed into 2023.

The studio may also show more of Redfall, Arkane Austin's vampire-themed open-world co-op FPS. It was originally slated for release this year, only to move into 2023.

We'll likely hear what's up next for both Fallout 76 and Zenimax Online Studios' The Elder Scrolls Online. Speaking of Zenimax Online Studios, there's a rumor floating around that it has a Mandalorian MMO in the works. If true, maybe it will be revealed during the show.

id Software recently posted a job listing for a Senior UI Programmer to work on an unannounced video game project, so an announcement could happen - but only if far enough along in development, we reckon.

Wolfenstein studio MachineGames noted recently it was "excited" for the show today, so maybe we'll hear more about the Indiana Jones game it developing.

With GhostWire: Tokyo out, could we hear about what's next for Tango Gameworks? The studio is working on something new right now, according to studio founder Shinji Mikami, who told Famitsu earlier this year that the game is the "complete opposite of horror." The game may be too early in development for an announcement, but at least we know the studio isn't resting on its laurels.

Then, Bethesda's Roundhouse Studios team, made up of former Prey developers Human Head, could announce something. What the team is working on is unknown at the moment, but a renewed trademark application for Spyteam was recently filed by Bethesda. Originally filed in 2015 and renewed again in 2020, the game could be the online team-based PvPvE third-person shooter based on a major comic license Human Head was working on before being acquired by Bethesda.

And finally, with Bethesda "putting the finishing touches on Starfield," it's possible, and we say that firmly, that we could hear something on The Elder Scrolls 6. One can dream, right? Announced four years ago at E3 2018, studio boss Todd Howard said not to expect the next Elder Scrolls game until its sci-fi game is finished. Still, The Elder Scrolls 6 is in early development so appearing at the show would be a wild card and is sadly not expected to be discussed - by us, at least.

As far as Microsoft is concerned, there may be all manner of updates and announcements made during the showcase.

Rumblings online say that the next Fable and Perfect Dark will be no-shows, but that we could hear something on Obsidian's end.

The studio is a very busy bee at the moment, what with working on Avowed, Grounded, and a sequel to The Outer Worlds. Obsidian designer Josh Sawyer seems to be hinting at something from the studio at least. Maybe it's the rumored RPG Pentiment said to be titled Pentient and that it will be an "indie-style" game.

So, what else?

We Happy Few developer Compulsion Games has a new IP in development which is said to be going under the name Project Midnight at the moment. Then there's rumors of a Banjo-Kazooie announcement of sorts coming; we could be in for some Forza Horizon 5 DLC; Microsoft could drop a firm October release date for H.R. Giger-inspired horror game Scorn; and A44 might announce a 2022 release date for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.

There's also current games such as Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Age of Empires 4 Microsoft could talk about, and maybe even whatever inXile and Double Fine are working on at the moment. Possibly even something on Rare's Everwild.

And what about the next next game from The Coalition and news on State of Decay 3? Maybe. You never know.

Turn 10 has Forza 8 in development which is said to be a proper next-gen experience and a reimagining of the series. Surely the studio will show off more of the game, especially since opening playtest registration back in April.

And finally, Ninja Theory could share a release date for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 - or at least give us another look at it.

We're just thinking out loud on all this, so you will have to tune into the show to find out for yourself.

Microsoft and Bethesda could be saving some announcements for the extended showcase airing on Tuesday, June 14. Lasting 90 minutes, like last year, the follow-up presentation will feature new trailers and in-depth looks at some of the new announcements.