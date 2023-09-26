If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
START WITH A BANG

Please don’t shoot yourself in the head with Persona 3 Portable physical edition’s replica gun

Plus, a physical edition is on the way for Persona 4 Golden.

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

Persona 3 Portable is getting a physical edition from Limited Run Games, and there's even a collector's edition that comes with the game's signature Evoker.

Earlier this year, Persona 3 Portable arrived on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox digital storefronts, making the game available on modern platforms for the first time in a long while. But now you'll have the chance to pick the game up physically, as yesterday Limited Run Games announced that it would be producing a (would you guess it) limited run of the game. It will still be available on PS4, Switch, and Xbox, but there are also a couple of fancy editions, and yes, the fanciest version comes with a scale replica of the game's iconic Evoker, a literal gun.

Watch on YouTube

The slightly fancy version, the Grimoire Edition, comes with a fancy grimoir book box and slipcover, a physical version of the game, and a steelbook, so nothing to write home about honestly, which will set you back $70. If you want your own Evoker, though, you'll want to pick up the S.E.E.S. Edition, which comes with all of the above, alongside a S.E.E.S. armband, a certificate of authenticity, character trading cards, the game's soundtrack, a school patch, an "all out attack 3D shadowbox," and of course, a 1:1 Evoker replica shadowbox which lights up. This one will, unsurprisingly, set you back $200 though, so you might want to save up. Pre-orders go live September 29, and run until November 12.

Limited Run Games also announced that it's working on a physical edition of Persona 4 Golden, which has previously only been available on the PS Vita physically, making digital the only way to play it currently. Persona 4 Golden won't be available to order until October 27, though, so if you're more interested in that you might want to hold off from ordering Persona 3 Portable.

Of course, you could always wait until next year's remake of Persona 3, Reload, which looks like it's shaping up quite well currently.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Oisin Kuhnke avatar

Oisin Kuhnke

Contributor

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch