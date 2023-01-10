If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden coming to Xbox Game Pass

Six games are leaving the service soon.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Microsoft has announced a few titles coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.

First up is Persona 3 Portable on January 19 for cloud, console, and PC alongside Persona 4 Golden for the same platforms.

Monster Hunter Rise - Announce Trailer for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Game Pass

Monster Hunter Rise will arrive on the same platforms the following day, January 20.

The most recent titles added to the service were Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition, Stranded Deep, and the Valheim: Mistlands update.

As previously reported, five games will be leaving the service on January 15, along with We Happy Few, bringing the total to six.

You have until then to download the following games:

  • Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Nobody Saves The World (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Pupperazzi (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

