It looks like Monster Hunter Rise is the latest Capcom game to get a controversial DRM update

Monster Hunter: Rise - the latest entry in Capcom's popular action series - appears to have had the controversial Enigma DRM added in to the PC version with a recent patch. This comes after another of Capcom's games, Resident Evil: Revelations, also got the same DRM added to it earlier this month.

This was discovered first on Twitter by user Daka RF:T, who posted a screenshot of the Enigma present in the game's .exe file. This comes at the same time as the game seemingly has stopped working on Steam Deck, an issue Capcom is reportedly trying to fix as announced in a Steam news post.

Reactions to this revelation have gone down poorly on Monster Hunter community hubs. Posted on Reddit, one user has expressed their displeasure with the following: "I love not being able to play the game I paid for on my Steam Deck :) can't wait to see what they have in store for DD2 and Wilds". Others are currently speculating how much of an impact this will have on their experience with the game from here on out.

While the reasoning behind Enigma's inclusion remains a mystery, it does come after Capcom expressed its displeasure with the modding of its games. Enigma would put a stop to such actions, leaving many to put two-and-two together.

When Enigma was initally discovered in Resident Evil: Revelations, worries that this DRM would be added to more of the Capcom PC catalogue were common, yet unfounded. Now, however, with Enigma finding its way into yet another popular Capcom game, these fears are proving more justified.

