Final Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event set for June 7

Capcom will host the final Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event next week.

It asks players to tune in to find out what's coming in the Bonus Update, followed by a developer roundtable where the team will reflect on bringing Rise and Sunbreak to life.

The digital show will kick off at 7am PT, 10am ET, 3pm UK on June 7.

Sunbreak, a major paid expansion to Monster Hunter Rise, was released for PC and Switch in June 2022 and added new armor, monsters, quests, story elements, weapons, and a more difficult Master Rank. It also brought the Palamute, a new animal companion that can be ridden across the map or into battle. Wirebugs were also introduced and are used to traverse the world and mount and ride select monsters.

Like other games in the series, the expansion centered around a monster. In this case, it was the Elder Dragon Malzeno, but monsters from previous games in the series also appeared.

Selling over 12 million copies worldwide at last count, Monster Hunter Rise is the sixth mainline entry in the series.

Originally released for Switch in 2021 and PC in 2022, Rise finally came to PlayStation and Xbox in January 2023, and it is currently available on Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC. It supports cross-play and cross-progression between PlayStation consoles or between PC and Xbox. Sunbreak was released for the consoles back in April.