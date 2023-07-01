Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 13 million units while Sunbreak moves over 6 million units

Capcom has announced sales figures for Monster Hunter Rise and its large expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The company reports that shipments and digital sales for Rise surpassed 13 million units, and Sunbreak has surpassed 6 million worldwide.

The final update to Sunbreak was released on June 8, and it featured the final monster, Primordial Malzeno, along with several changes to armor augmentations and decorations, and new Event Quests with greater challenges and more rewards will continue to release until releasing through July 27.

All content from Title Updates 4, 5, and the Free Bonus Update will arrive as a single package for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4 on August 24.

Monster Hunter Rise is the sixth mainline entry in the series, and originally released for Switch in 2021 and PC in 2022.

Rise finally came to PlayStation and Xbox in January 2023, and it is currently available on Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC. It supports cross-play and cross-progression between PlayStation consoles or between PC and Xbox. Sunbreak was released for the consoles back in April.