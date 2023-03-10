If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak comes to PlayStation and Xbox in April

The popular expansion hits new platforms.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is coming to PlayStation and Xbox, and it will arrive on both systems on April 28.

The news was announced yesterday by Capcom during a presentation, stating the former PC and Switch exclusive would be released for additional platforms.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Announce Trailer | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The expansion takes place after the events of the main game, and introduces new monsters, including the Three Lords. Sunrise also introduces additional locations, characters, and actions, such as the Switch Skill Swap.

It also includes all post-release content up to Free Title Update 3, in which you will come into contact with Chaotic Gore Magala and other powerful monsters. Update 4 was released in February, and Title Update 5 is coming in April. A date for either release has not been provided for PlayStation or Xbox.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which has over 4 million players between PC and Switch, releases for PlayStation and Xbox systems on April 28. Monster Hunter Rise is available to play today with Game Pass.

