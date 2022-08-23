Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has sold over 4 million copies

Capcom has announced another sales milestone for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

According to the company, the game has sold over 4 million copies since releasing June 30 for PC and Switch.

That's an additional 1 million units since Capcom announced the 3 million milestone on July 13.

Earlier this month, Title Update 1 was released. It added new regular and afflicted monsters, additional quests, Anomaly Investigations, the Forlorn Arena, new weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills, and a new facility related to the Anomaly Investigations and the Qurious Crafting feature.

New System Elements, Guild Card pages, awards, and titles, two new speech timings, the ability to select a Badge of Heroes, a new Hunter Connect Invite Setting, and additional Steam achievements were also added.

If you are just getting started with Sunbreak, or want to become acquainted with it ahead of time, here we show you how to start the DLC and access the Elgado Hub. We also provide tips on how to beat select monsters and where to find useful items.

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in various environments. Since the first game's release on PS2 in 2004, the franchise has grown into one of Capcom’s most popular series, with worldwide sales exceeding 86 million units shipped as of July 13, 2022.