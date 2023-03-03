If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Capcom livestream to provide updates on Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil 4 Remake, others

Set time aside for news on upcoming games.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Capcom will host a Capcom Spotlight livestream on March 9.

It will start with a pre-show at 2pm PT, 5pm ET, and 10pm UK. The main show will follow at 2.30pm, 5.30pm ET, and 10.30pm UK.

Capcom Spotlight Teaser - Tune in on March 9 for news on some of the publisher's upcoming games.

During the livestream, Capcom will share updates on upcoming releases. You will be able to watch it on Facebook, TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube.

The show is expected to run for 26 minutes and will feature updates on Resident Evil 4 Remake, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

Be sure to mark your calendars and tune in.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch