Capcom livestream to provide updates on Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil 4 Remake, others

Capcom will host a Capcom Spotlight livestream on March 9.

It will start with a pre-show at 2pm PT, 5pm ET, and 10pm UK. The main show will follow at 2.30pm, 5.30pm ET, and 10.30pm UK.

Capcom Spotlight Teaser - Tune in on March 9 for news on some of the publisher's upcoming games.

During the livestream, Capcom will share updates on upcoming releases. You will be able to watch it on Facebook, TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube.

The show is expected to run for 26 minutes and will feature updates on Resident Evil 4 Remake, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

Be sure to mark your calendars and tune in.