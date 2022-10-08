Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 remasters handed a January release date

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 remasters handed a January release date2023 is looking busy.
Atlus has announced release dates for the Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 remasters.
We knew the remasters would release digitally at some point, but now we know exactly when to expect them.
Persona 3 Portable will be released on PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 19 (thanks, Gematsu).
That same day, Persona 4 Golden will be released on the same platforms. Both titles will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.
On October 21, Persona 5 Royal will be released on PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.
This is the expanded version of the game, featuring new storylines, social links, and an updated traversal system.