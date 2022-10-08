Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 remasters handed a January release date

Atlus has announced release dates for the Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 remasters.

We knew the remasters would release digitally at some point, but now we know exactly when to expect them.

Persona Series on Xbox — Announce Trailer

Persona 3 Portable will be released on PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 19 (thanks, Gematsu).

That same day, Persona 4 Golden will be released on the same platforms. Both titles will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

On October 21, Persona 5 Royal will be released on PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

This is the expanded version of the game, featuring new storylines, social links, and an updated traversal system.